State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $61,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

