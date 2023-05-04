Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steelcase by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,635,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 235,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $894.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

