STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.96

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 58930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

