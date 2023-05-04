StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.96

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 6525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

StepStone Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,636 shares of company stock worth $1,100,981 over the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

