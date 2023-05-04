STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE:STE opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -647.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

