Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.78

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at €27.78 ($30.53), but opened at €26.00 ($28.57). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €25.58 ($28.11), with a volume of 4,515 shares traded.
STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.82 and a 200 day moving average of €20.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
