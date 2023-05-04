Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

