Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Featured Stories
