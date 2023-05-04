Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $11.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

GMRE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 568,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,559. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

