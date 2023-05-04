Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $11.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 3.3 %
GMRE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 568,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,559. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
