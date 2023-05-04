Stifel Nicolaus Trims Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Target Price to C$1.00

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of GENGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 70,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,533. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
About Gear Energy
