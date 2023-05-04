Stifel Nicolaus Trims Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Target Price to C$1.00

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GENGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 70,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,533. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

