Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.22.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.07. 1,005,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,109. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.29.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C($2.99). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 63.21%. The business had revenue of C$2.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.077907 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $588,306 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

