Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

