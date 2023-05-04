Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $98,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 96,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $9,445,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE AQN opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
