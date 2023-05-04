Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 424,097 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JEPI opened at $54.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

