Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,319 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

