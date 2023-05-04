Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

