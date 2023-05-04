StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,426,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,140,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.