StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $49.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.