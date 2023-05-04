StockNews.com Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $176.43. The stock had a trading volume of 118,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Insider Activity

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 282.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,912.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $950,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.