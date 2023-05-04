StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

