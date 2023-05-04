StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.