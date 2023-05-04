StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.70

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 428101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

