Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

