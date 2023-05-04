Stratis Market Cap Reaches $77.66 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Stratis has a total market cap of $77.66 million and $3.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.54 or 0.06540787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,751,469 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

