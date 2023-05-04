Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.06

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $21.04. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 60,777 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.