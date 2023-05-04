Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.06

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $21.04. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 60,777 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Stratus Properties Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.