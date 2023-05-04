Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

