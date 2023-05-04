Stryker’s (SYK) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

