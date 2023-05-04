Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Suku has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $701,626.35 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

