Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Summit Materials Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE SUM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 1,611,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,171. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Summit Materials

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

