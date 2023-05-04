Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,024 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 1,322,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,815. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

