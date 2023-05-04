SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.4 %

SunOpta stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 666,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

