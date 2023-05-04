Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.21-$2.71 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $29.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

