Susquehanna Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $37.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

