Susquehanna Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.