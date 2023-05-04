Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $298.23 million and $36.11 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 563,323,845 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.