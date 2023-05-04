Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.11

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 371867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.