Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,163 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $406,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 3,220,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $428.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.