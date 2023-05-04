Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $35.18. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 329,418 shares changing hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
