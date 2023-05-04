Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $35.18. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 329,418 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

