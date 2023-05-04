TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Volume Increase

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 231,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 363,858 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

TaskUs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

