TD Securities Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.82.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.66. 421,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.34. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16.

About Fortis

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

