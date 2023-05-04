Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 58,738 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

