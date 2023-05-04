Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 to $13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.65%-5.90% yr/yr or $2.921 billion to $2.956 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $267.00 on Thursday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

