Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TELL. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Tellurian Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,873. The company has a market capitalization of $729.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.24. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $136,567,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

