Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 982,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,667. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Teradata by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

