Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

