Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.78.
Shares of TDC opened at $41.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.79.
In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
