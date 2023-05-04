Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $613.69 million and $33.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004234 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003731 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,885,214,694 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,788,267,719 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

