Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $613.69 million and $33.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006814 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004234 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003731 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,885,214,694 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,788,267,719 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
