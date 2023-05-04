Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $608.68 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $608.68 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004210 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,877,138,006 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,996,274,180 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.