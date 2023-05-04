TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $189.91 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,070,311 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,749,329 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

