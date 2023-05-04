Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $165,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.55. 61,763,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,855,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $315.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $512.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

