Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 90.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL traded down $51.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,381.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,825. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,673.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,063.31. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

