Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

