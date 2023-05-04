Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

